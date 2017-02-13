UT scholars hosts event to talk about policy since Trump's election

University of Toledo Scholars, an ad hoc group of faculty and students, is hosting a forum to discuss policy changes, address the public's anxieties in relation to leadership and ways to move forward with social justice.

Dr. Ally Day, assistant professor at University of Toledo and organizer of the event, has been facilitating these conversations since December. This is the third forum hosted by UT Scholars since President Trump was elected.

"At the last two there were very strong emotions," Day said.

They hope to have a hundred people in attendance Monday night.

"I hope that this continues a conversation about how we can work locally to address the rights of all people. Tonight particularly in relation to healthcare," she said.

The night will include a panel Q &A in addition to small group break out sessions to allow community members to talk about their concerns.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library at 1301 Collingwood Blvd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It is free and is expected to last until 8 p.m.

