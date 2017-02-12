If you think chocolate equals romance, Maumee candy store has you covered

Don't forget, Valentine’s Day is Tuesday and nothing says 'I Love You' more than chocolate.

And nothing says 'you're the love of my life' more than hand-dipped chocolate bought at a local candy store.

The employees at Maumee Valley Chocolates and Candy are working overtime to satisfy your sweet tooth and make this year's Valentine's Day special.

The most popular gift at the store is the chocolate covered strawberry.

"Everybody likes it. You get to pick your flavors. If you don't know what to get somebody you can't go wrong with chocolate,” said Jason Peters.

And if your significant other is into new flavor combinations, new this year the store is selling heart shaped chocolate covered bacon and chocolate covered bacon strips.

Maumee Valley Chocolates and Candy is located on the corner of Conant and Wayne streets in Maumee.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

