Kaptur signs onto bill to close loopholes, ensure government "buys American"

Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio's 9th District is throwing her support behind a bi-partisan bill to require the federal government to buy more US-made products for national infrastructure or transportation programs.

The focal point of the new legislation is steel and iron and would close the current loopholes that exist, which allow many agencies to circumvent the "Buy American" provisions on federal spending.

Rep. Kaptur tells WTOL 11 that if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a project that needs a lot of pipeline, current loopholes allow the agency to buy Russian or Chinese steel as the raw product, so long as an American company is fabricating it.

"They wouldn't permit that anymore, if the pipe is only bent by an American company but the raw material is coming from somewhere else, it would close that loophole," said Kaptur.

Kaptur's congressional district, which includes Toledo and the Lake Erie shoreline extending into Cuyahoga County, was at one time a robust steel producing area.

It's hoped that the legislation would help revive some of the steel operations and heavy industry and bring jobs to the region.

"It really strengthens our ability to have the federal government make every effort to buy US made products and that means jobs in America. Construction projects in America should use American-made products," said Kaptur.

The legislation, which has yet to be voted on, is called the Buy American Improvement Act of 2017 and was introduced by Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski, of Illinois.

It's unknown if Rep. Bob Latta of Ohio's 5th District supports the legislation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.