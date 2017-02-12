Wind knocks down power lines on Salisbury Rd. in Maumee - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wind knocks down power lines on Salisbury Rd. in Maumee

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)

Downed wires blocked traffic on Salisbury Rd. between Holloway and Butz roads in Maumee on Sunday afternoon according to the Lucas County Sheriff. 

Edison crews cleaned up the mess by 8 p.m.

High winds are to blame for knocking down the power lines.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly