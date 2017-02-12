Police search for man in south Toledo robbery

Toledo police are looking for a man that robbed a Valero gas station Sunday morning.

It happened at Valero gas station in south Toledo on Clayton Street between Summit and Broadway.

Police say a man walked into the gas station with a gun, demanded cash, and fled the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The store has reopened.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper, 419-255-1111.

