Famed hockey announcer "Doc" Emrick back in BG to celebrate arena's 50th

Hall-of-Fame hockey announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick was back in the arena where he got his start.

Bowling Green State University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ice arena this weekend and Emrick was back in town to call a Bowling Green-Mercyhurst game on Saturday.

Doc Emrick calling BGSU Hockey tonight...Here is some of the 2nd period...and it's amazing: pic.twitter.com/AxtKrHnQlx — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 12, 2017

Emrick, currently the lead NHL announcer for NBC, got his doctorate at Bowling Green in the 1970s.

It was then that he began calling games for Bowling Green.

That experience led to a long and storied career in the minors, as the voice of the New Jersey Devils, and finally to NBC where he has called 19 Stanley Cup finals.

The ice arena was recently renamed, the Slater Family Ice Arena.

It was built in February 1967 and originally had less than 3,000 seats (it was expanded to 5,000 in 1989).

