Thirty workers to lose jobs due to closing of Toledo part supplier plant

Some people in the Toledo area will be losing their jobs soon.

A mass layoff notice has been sent to workers at Toledo Molding and Die Inc.

The Matzinger plant is laying off 30 salaried and hourly employees.

The layoffs will take place between April 7 and April 15, 2017.

The plant is closing after Fiat Chrysler decided to move Jeep Cherokee production from Toledo to Belvidere, Illinois.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

However, new jobs could soon be created as production ramps up for the new Jeep Wrangler

Piston Automotive will also be laying off employees because of move of Cherokee production to Illinois.

About 52 employees will be laid off temporarily in April, they are expected to be called back to work in November.

