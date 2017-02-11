Imagination Station shows that science isn't just for boys

Imagination Station was the place to be on Saturday for these science-loving girls (Source: WTOL)

Girl Power was on display Saturday at the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.

The hands-on science center was trying to get girls interested in a STEM career.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Women are severely underrepresented in the STEM fields.

Despite making up 48 percent of the overall workforce, only 24 percent of STEM workers are women.

“I think a lot of them are interested, but sometimes they’re told they can’t do it. So this event is trying to change that and tell the girls they can do anything you want,” said Sara Floyd, an Owens Illinois Analytical Instrumentation Specialist.

Third through fifth grade girls explored different STEM professions by participating in workshops led by professionals like Amanda Martin.

She’s a process engineer at the BP Refinery in Oregon.

“Whenever I was in school I always loved science. I loved the fact you could use it to solve any problems,” said Amanda.

Something Maddie Kramer has already learned.

The St. Ursula Academy senior will go to college next year to major in environmental science.

Maddie’s Girl Power project reflects her interest in the field.

“So right here we have an artificial wetlands. So what this is is to filter the water so we don’t have the water crisis like we did a few summers ago,” said Maddie.

And it’s hoped other girls here will be equally inspired to pursue a STEM career.

