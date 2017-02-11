Man arrested for murder and rape of OSU student from Monclova Twp

Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of Reagan Tokes on Saturday and he is now being charged with raping the 21-year-old Ohio State student from Monclova Twp.

According to a Grove City Police Facebook post, Brian L. Golsby was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, the Franklin County Court confirmed that Golsby will also face rape charges.

According to the Ohio State University's student newspaper the Lantern, Golsby is a registered sex offender.

He was released from prison last November after being behind bars for almost 6 years for robbery and attempted rape.

Golsby is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Reagan Tokes was reported missing on Thursday.

Later, her body was found at a metro park in Grove City, just outside of Columbus.

