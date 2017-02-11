Traffic stop leads to police chase in Findlay

A man with a suspended license led Findlay police on a 27-mile police chase after a routine traffic stop Saturday overnight.

Prior, Findlay officers pulled over Joshua A. Fox, 37, with passenger Micki F. Delarosa, 35, around 1 a.m. for a traffic violation on Elm St. at Lima Ave.

According to the police report, Delarosa was arrested for lying about her identity and for a warrant from the Findlay Municipal Court.

After the arrest the driver fled the scene.

Fox led several police departments on a chase down streets in the city of Findlay and Hancock County until he was stopped by agencies around Rawson, OH around 1:42 a.m.

The female passenger is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center for falsification and a warrant.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

