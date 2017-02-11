6-year-old dies after one-vehicle crash in Wood County

The Department of Public Safety confirmed that one of the children involved in a one-vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning has died.

Police are investigating the crash that sent two children to the hospital in Wood County.

The accident happened in Bloom Township near I-75 mile post 170 around 4:15 a.m.

According to police, Brittney Jackson, 28, of Columbus was driving north on I-75 when she drove off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median wall.

Her car came to rest in the left side of the road.

The passengers included Darius Ford, age 10 of Columbus, and Daelen Ford, age 6, of Columbus. Both passengers were transported by ambulance to the Wood County Hospital with serious injuries and then taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Daelen later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

All passengers were wearing seat belts during the accident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No charges have been filed.

