Syrian refugees arrive in Toledo, but two of their children remain overseas

As the fight over the travel ban continues, a family of five from Syria was separated on their way to Toledo.

Three of the family members were welcomed by their new neighbors at the Toledo Express Airport on Friday night.

After spending three years waiting their turn in Turkey, the parents and one adult child finally arrived in the US, but without two of their family members.

Khaled, Ghada, and their children fled Syria during the war, in 2014.

While they were waiting in Turkey, they were separated from their two youngest boys, 22 and 11-years-old.

While the family is happy to be settling into their new apartment in Toledo, they long for their two children who are still stuck in Germany.

"Her dream is to get with all of her children and live peacefully. No war, no nothing," said Ghada, through a translator.

Friday, the three Syrian refugees arrived in Toledo to begin a new life with the help of US Together.

They hope to reunite the family of five sometime in the future.

"We are going to do our best to have the family reunited with each other,” said Corine Dehabey, program director for US Together. “But

I don't know about the executive order, what's going to happen. It's hard to speculate and anticipate for the future, but we are going to do our part."

A group of Toledoans showed up at the Toledo Express Airport with gifts to welcome their new neighbors and help with their transition in the Glass City.

"That's kind of why I wanted to come tonight is to welcome them,” said Cherie Spino, a Toledo resident and new volunteer with US Together. “Also

to show them that we do want them here in America and especially in Toledo."

The three brought only five bags with them, but have a lot to do besides unpack, from getting identity information to learning English and even getting groceries.

Through a translator Ghada said the family is grateful to be in Toledo now.

"She is very appreciative to the organization for what they did for them in bringing them here. They didn't have to pay a penny and she doesn't know what to do to repay everybody back."

Us Together will work with the family to help them adjust to their new life, just like they have done for more than 200 others who resettled in the Glass City.

The family said they were happy to see welcoming faces at the airport and are excited to resettle and make Toledo their home.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





