Easter Jr. fans flood downtown Toledo for title fight

Big crowds came out to downtown Toledo Friday to cheer on local boxers (Source: WTOL)

Friday night fights came to downtown Toledo and the city was ready.

Bar’s like Brother’s Place began filling up hours before the first punch was thrown.

It was all because hometown hero Robert Easter Jr. was in the Main Event.

They were already chanting his mantra for the evening ‘One man down!”

“And I just hope he just makes it in this big world. Be humble and be successful,” said fan Andrea Neese.

Some fans paid $200.00 for ringside seats, one of the highest prices in Huntington Center history.

“I like the sport. It’s a gladiator sport,” said Mark Crawford.

And they came from far and wide.

“I love it. I came all the way from Cleveland, Ohio," said Buck McWilliams.

Close to 8500 came to see Mr. Easter defend his IBF Lightweight title belt against Luis Cruz.

Tom Falvey is a former U.S. Boxing Official and onetime president of Toledo’s Golden Gloves.

“Easter is very proud of Toledo. Toledoans are very proud of him. He’s an exciting fighter. I call him the next Tommy Hearns,” said Mr. Falvey.

And this night is possible, in part, because of a Toledoan.

John Stainbrook is chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party.

But he’s also on the three member Ohio Athletic Commission.

The commission sanctions and oversees fights in the state.

“We had to vote on this to make sure it was able to be done by the rules in Northwest Ohio and we couldn’t be happier it’s being done up here,” said Mr. Stainbrook.

And a real knockout for the sport of boxing in Toledo because of a local kid.

