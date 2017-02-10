Three accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old, one pleads guilty

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old are accused of sexually assaulting a child.

One of them pleaded guilty.

Bruce J. Snyder, 19, from Tiffin pleaded guilty to raping an 11 year-old girl.

Snyder pleaded guilty to a single count of rape Thursday in Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors could pursue a longer sentence, because of the victim's age, but WTOL was told they won't since Snyder agreed to the plea deal.

When Snyder goes before a judge next month, he is expected to be sentenced to nine years in prison.

He'll also be required to register as a tier-three sex offender.

In a separate incident, Matthew Perry, 20, is accused of gross sexual imposition.

He pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

And in another incident, Jaron Burns, 18, is accused of rape.

He also pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Trial dates have been set for those two in March and April.

