Robert Easter Jr. defeats Luis Cruz, retains IBF lightweight title

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Toledo hometown hero Robert Easter Jr. (19-0) defeated challenger Luis Cruz (22-5) early Saturday morning to retain his IBF lightweight championship at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

Easter Jr. won the fight in a unanimous decision by the judges in front of an estimated 8,000 rabid fans.

Cruz was the more aggressive fighter in the early rounds, as both fighters traded punched for the first five rounds.

The turning point in the fight came in the sixth round when Easter became much more aggressive. He pummeled Cruz, landing several high blows on his opponent. 

As the fight progressed, both Easter and the crowd began to sense the tide was turning in favor of the hometown fighter.

By the end of the ninth round, Cruz began to show signs of swelling in his right eye.

In the tenth round, was the biggest of the night for Easter. He pummeled Cruz with several blows, including one that knocked Cruz down for the first time.

Easter again knocked Cruz down after several hard blows late in the eleventh.

In the final twelfth round, Easter knocked Cruz down for a third and final time.

At the end of the match, the judge unanimously declared Robert Easter Jr. the still-champion.

Undercard Fights

Easter Jr. was one of several Ohio fighters to win Friday night.

Toledo's Adrian Wilson (4-1) was the first to take the ring in a four-round bout against Rashad Scott.

Wilson won that fight by split decision.

Cleveland's Raynell Williams (12-0) and Cincinnati's Jamel Herring (16-1) also won bouts against Justin Davi and Art Hovhawnisyan respectively.

Next, Toledo's Albert Bell (7-0) stepped into the ring to face Andrew Rogers.

Bell defeated Rogers by unanimous decision.

Terrell Guasha (20-0) of Cleveland then took the ring to face Luis Hernandez.

Guasha dominated Hernandez throughout the fight, particularly in the later rounds to win by a unanimous decision.

The only Ohio fighter to lose was Cincinnati's Rau'shee Warren (14-2), who was defending his IBO bantamweight title against challenger Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Warren knocked down Zhakiyanov twice in the first round. 

However, Zhakiyanov continued to fight back in the later rounds, landing aggressive blows against Warren.

In a split decision, the judges gave Zhakiyanov the win and the IBO bantamweight title.

Following Robert Easter Jr.'s win over Luis Cruz, Toledo's Tyler McCreary climbed in the ring against Jonathan Perez.

The fight had been pushed back to make room for the Bounce TV telecast's main events.

Warren was the first Ohio fighter to lose in Friday's fight night events.

McCreary defeated Perez to stay undefeated.

