Robert Easter Jr. defeats Luis Cruz, retains IBF lightweight title

Toledo hometown hero Robert Easter Jr. (19-0) defeated challenger Luis Cruz (22-5) early Saturday morning to retain his IBF lightweight championship at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

Easter Jr. won the fight in a unanimous decision by the judges in front of an estimated 8,000 rabid fans.

#AndStill ..... Robert Easter Jr. wins a unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/vX7ZiSKStc — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2017

Cruz was the more aggressive fighter in the early rounds, as both fighters traded punched for the first five rounds.

The turning point in the fight came in the sixth round when Easter became much more aggressive. He pummeled Cruz, landing several high blows on his opponent.

As the fight progressed, both Easter and the crowd began to sense the tide was turning in favor of the hometown fighter.

By the end of the ninth round, Cruz began to show signs of swelling in his right eye.

In the tenth round, was the biggest of the night for Easter. He pummeled Cruz with several blows, including one that knocked Cruz down for the first time.

Huge 10th Round for Robert Easter Jr. pic.twitter.com/slI6YgFtwm — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2017

Easter again knocked Cruz down after several hard blows late in the eleventh.

Easter Jr. dominating. Knocks Cruz down in the 11th. pic.twitter.com/lZbeuxMiDs — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2017

In the final twelfth round, Easter knocked Cruz down for a third and final time.

At the end of the match, the judge unanimously declared Robert Easter Jr. the still-champion.