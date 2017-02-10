Families picking up pieces after three central Toledo fires destroy their homes

The Toledo Fire Department and its men and women have been busy in 2017.

Just six weeks into the year, crews have responded to 79 structure fires.

Three particularly devastating fires sparked within miles of each other this week in central Toledo.

The damage was so bad, city crews had to immediately knock them down.

As the families pick up the pieces, TFD continues to investigate, trying to figure out how the fires started.

The fires sparked on Wednesday and Thursday.

"They are still undetermined at this time. The unfortunate part of it is the loss of property," said Sterling Rahe, with TFD.

It's a scene we all hope we will never experience; standing out in the cold, watching as your home and your memories are destroyed.

The first fire was on Wednesday on Robinwood in the Old West End, the couple wasn’t home at the time.

On Thursday, another couple was forced out of their home on Collingwood and also early on Thursday a man was left homeless after his home on Lincoln was destroyed.

“When you walk in and you know a family lives there and their life possessions are there, we are always working as hard as we can but it hits home,” said Rahe. “We will put those fires out as best we can and we take precautions to salvage anything we can; their life memories their materials and possessions."

Despite the massive disruption to their lives, the residents of these houses were lucky that they escaped with their lives.

There have been 6 people killed in fires in Toledo so far this year, all in January.

