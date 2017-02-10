Toledo Fire Dept. public information officer stepping down after long career

TFD's Lt. Matt Hertfeld is retiring from firefighting after 30 years with the department (Source: WTOL)

The Public Information Officer Lt. Matt Hertzfeld who has been the face of the Toledo Fire Department for several years stepped down Friday.

Lt. Matt Hertzfeld packed up his office, hung up his hat after over 30 years with the department.

He says this line of work is in his blood. He knows he’s going to miss it but knows it's time to go.

"The compassion work I have seen carried out on behalf of our department,” said Hertzfeld.

Matt Hertzfeld ended a career and family tradition.

"The compassion work I have seen carried out on behalf of our department,” said Hertzfeld. "It is difficult I am the kaboos of four generations. My great grandfather was appointed in 1886.”

Hertzfeld was appointed the department's first Public Information Officer in 2011 and apprehensive at first to take on the responsibility and exposure.

“Being on TV has its pros and cons as you know and I always joke. I hope I didn't ruin your 6 p.m. dinner hour. I saw it as an opportunity to personalize our firefighters to personalize our fire department," said Hertzfeld.

An emphasis on delivering the truth and being transparent was key for Hertzfeld, and a practice incoming PIO Sterling Rahe will continue.

"Matt has laid an incredible blue print for a position that wasn't there so in a lot of respects I'm coming into a great situation," said Sterling Rahe, TFD new PIO.

Rahe knows what's ahead for him.

After filling in, helping out and shadowing Hertzfeld, a passing of the touch to represent a department both men believe in.



"I see him taking what was started and just carrying those out and enhancing those even more," said Hertzfeld.



Lt. Hertzfeld and his family don't have any plans to become snow birds just yet. He has actually accepted a job with a Toledo business.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.