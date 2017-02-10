Local Christians attend Sylvania mosque to show support for Muslims

They took a stand against the President's travel ban.

Originally planned for outside, the cold weather moved the event inside the Masjid Saad Foundation mosque.

People of all faiths were invited through the doors on this holy day of the week, Friday, a day full of prayers. In the audience were Christians, watching. Listening. Absorbing a different religion.

A member of the mosque, Ammar Alo, said, “Toledo is one community no matter what your religion is, no matter what you believe, no matter where you worship. We're all one big community, we all stand next to each other.”

The mosque’s Imam, Brahim Djema, thanked the special guests for being there to share common bonds. “In the sight of god, it doesn't matter. All of you are the children of Adam,” he said.

The rally event comes as the President's travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries had been put into motion and then stopped by the courts.

“We all want our borders to be safe, our country to be safe," Alo said. "But when you pick on and discriminate against specific people, that's where it doesn't help our nation, doesn't make us safer. It actually makes us less safe.”

He added, “Honestly Toledo is a really welcoming community and we've felt it forever. You know since 9/11 and even before that, the community around us and all the different places of worship have always welcomed us in and we've always welcomed them in.”

Father Tom Landgraff, an oblate of St. Francis de Sales High School, was there to show solidarity that he felt is needed in this country.

“[It’s] Understandable that Muslim people would feel unappreciated and unloved and disrespected and not wanted. And I think we're trying to say no, that's not true. That we do care about them, we do love them,” Father Landgraff said.

We asked Father Landgraff what he could learn from his Muslim neighbors. He said patience, like the kind they've shown during tough times in this country.

He said, “I'm not an expert in the Muslim faith but I think their Quran would tell them to be kind and respectful and good to other people and certainly that's a strong part of the Christian tradition as well."

