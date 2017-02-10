15 players suspended after brawl at high school basketball game

Fifteen players from Thursday night's brawls at a Bowsher High School basketball game will be suspended.

According to Bowsher coach Joe Guerrero, six players from Bowsher and nine players from Scott High School will face a two-game suspension.

Dalonte Brown scored his thousandth high school point early in the game before he was injured after a hard foul late in the game.

Athlete of the Week: Dalonte Brown

That player was ejected, and the players largely had the situation under control until angry friends and family members entered the court area where things escalated.

Brown was taken to the hospital for a concussion but was released Thursday night.

TPS deputy superintendent Brian Murphy says as far as prevention goes there are only a few more options to explore in incident and security concerns.

"It's an opportunity for the most people in the community to come out and watch. We have not yet discussed whether we would move games to Saturday morning but ultimately that's something we would consider," said Murphy.

Murphy stressed that they are very thorough with pregame security measures and strategically placing officers in the gym and parking lot but not much more they could do.

"It is unfortunate. Our student athletes work very hard. Basketball like any other sport, fans become emotional. They get very involved, at times too involved, and this situation became too involved," said Murphy.

Having less fans is not ideal but safety is their top priority.

Dalonte Brown's mother says her son did see a concussion specialist Friday, and has been cleared to return to practice.

The tape is also being reviewed by TPD and the sheriffs office.

No charges have been filed yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.