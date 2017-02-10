Andersons to layoff more than 500 employees in Toledo-area - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Andersons to layoff more than 500 employees in Toledo-area

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Andersons filed a notice with the state of Ohio saying the company intends to layoff more than 500 workers.

According to the notice, 591 employees will be let go from Toledo-area stores between April 9 and April 23.

The remaining terminations will be issued by June 9.

