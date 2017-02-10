Motor-home or trailer, SeaGate Centre RV show will have you traveling in style

Hey road-trippers, it's your weekend in downtown Toledo!

The 52nd annual Camp and Travel RV show is underway at the SeaGate Centre with more than 100 units to check out.

With the help of his son, Monte Goodremont is doing a little window shopping, hoping to upgrade from his good old-fashioned tent.

"We do a lot of tent camping so we're looking for, since I'm getting a older, we're looking for a little more luxury than we have right now," said Monte.

Monte says he's thinking about going the travel-trailer direction, as opposed to a motor home.

There's quite a bit for him to check out.

RV dealers say it's been pretty busy on the first day of the show.

The are expecting big crowds throughout the weekend.

Many people are looking for smaller units that sleep only two or three people.

"Things that they can travel with. Not necessarily long term vacations, but getting around. Good fuel mileage units," said Todd Shafer with Shafer's Truck and RV Sales.

Some of the smaller units can get between 15 and 18 miles to the gallon.

No matter what customers are shopping for, they're getting excited at the thought of vacation, traveling across the cross-country or maybe to a campground a little closer to home.

Show hours are 10am - 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 10 am- 5pm on Sunday.

Admission is $7.00 for adults.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult.

Click here for more information on the show.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.