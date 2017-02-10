Funeral plans announced for murdered OSU student from Monclova Twp.

Funeral plans have been made for Reagan Tokes, the 21-year-old Ohio State University student from Monclova Township who was found dead at a metro park outside of Columbus on Thursday, February 9.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Maumee United Methodist Church. This was Reagan's home church she lived in the Monclova-Maumee area. The visitation will also be at the church on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Reagan Tokes was reported missing by her mother the day before her body was discovered.

According to the police report, Tokes was last seen leaving her work at Bodega Cafe in Columbus on the night of Wednesday 8.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, Grove City Police arrested Brian L. Golsby, who was charged with murder.

Tokes was a senior at Ohio State University.

OSU released a statement on Friday.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.

Reagan graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 2013.

Superintendent Jim Fritz says he didn't know her personally, but his staff who did have the nicest things to say.

"She was an outstanding student; participated in tennis, as well as lacrosse. She has a wonderful personality," said Fritz.

He says news like this is upsetting, and not just for here locally.

"They're truly unfortunate for all of us to have to deal with, but especially the family and the friends of those that are affected by this," said Fritz.

A GoFundMe account was created in honor of Reagan Tokes to start a scholarship in her honor. As of Wednesday morning, it had already generated more than $75,000.

