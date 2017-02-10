Two arrested after early morning drug raid

A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday.

Con artists are posting fake pictures of puppies online and are asking buyers to pay without any exchange.

Families are losing $600 on average due to puppy scam in Ohio

Toledo police arrested Joshua Gibson for the attempted robbery at Toledo Family Pharmacy Monday afternoon.

A man accused of vandalizing vehicles is in court Thursday.

The man arrested for the robbery of a Toledo pharmacy will appear in court on Thursday.

Two men are behind bars on drug-related charges after a raid in Tiffin.

The Tiffin Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block on Monroe Street early Friday morning.

Inside the home, police found suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills, cash, drug paraphernalia and other criminal tools.

Scott Wingart, 49, who lives at the apartment was arrested for permitting drug abuse.

Harold Tayler, 35, was arrested for selling crack cocaine near a school. It’s unclear if he also lived in the apartment full time.

Taylor, aka “Dirt” or “D,” could face additional charges after a lab analysis of the drugs found during the search.

“The Task Force was receiving complaints of Mr. Taylor’s activities throughout Tiffin for quite some time,” Chief Fred Stevens, Tiffin Police Department said in a press release. “I am pleased to see the outcome of today’s arrest.”

Chief Stevens says drug arrests allow the department to send a strong message to folks who “come in to our area to poison our community.”

