Man charged with raping estranged wife attempts to flee police - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with raping estranged wife attempts to flee police

Fred Mcgee (Source: Lucas County Jail) Fred Mcgee (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with rape Thursday. 

Police arrested Fred Mcgee at a house on Akron Street in east Toledo. 

His estranged wife claims Mcgee raped her. 

When police tried arresting him, they say he barricaded himself in the attic and went out on the roof. 

They say he jumped from roof to roof in the neighborhood before eventually getting caught.

Mcgee will go before a judge Friday morning in Toledo Municipal Court. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly