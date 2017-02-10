Man charged with raping estranged wife attempts to flee police

A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday.

Con artists are posting fake pictures of puppies online and are asking buyers to pay without any exchange.

Families are losing $600 on average due to puppy scam in Ohio

Toledo police arrested Joshua Gibson for the attempted robbery at Toledo Family Pharmacy Monday afternoon.

A man accused of vandalizing vehicles is in court Thursday.

The man arrested for the robbery of a Toledo pharmacy will appear in court on Thursday.

A Toledo man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with rape Thursday.

Police arrested Fred Mcgee at a house on Akron Street in east Toledo.

His estranged wife claims Mcgee raped her.

When police tried arresting him, they say he barricaded himself in the attic and went out on the roof.

They say he jumped from roof to roof in the neighborhood before eventually getting caught.

Mcgee will go before a judge Friday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

