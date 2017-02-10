No cause determined in devastating Perrysburg Twp. fire

A couple was forced to the street when a fast-moving fire ripped through their Perrysburg Township home overnight.

The blaze started around 12:30 a.m. on McCutcheonville Road near Roachton Road.

The homeowners, Willie and Denise Walker, made it out safely without injuries. The couple's two dogs also made it out safe.

Firefighters say heavy winds and a lack of water hydrants made the out-of-control fire more difficult to put out.

Six fire departments responded to the fire.

Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice says the State Fire Marshal’s office has been at the scene.

Chief Brice says there is nothing suspicious about the fire, but there is no cause yet.

Brice says the fire started between the first and second stories of the home in a void area.

The Red Cross is providing the couple with a place to stay.

Brice says the house will likely be a total loss.

