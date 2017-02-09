Walbridge Police to add first K-9 Officer

A K-9 dog is headed to Walbridge for the first time ever. Officers say this is a much-needed resource for their community.

A K-9 officer can cost about 10 to 16 thousand dollars, but for the Walbridge Police Department their puppy will cost them nothing up front. While they won’t get their German Shepard puppy until May they are already preparing for their newest officer.

Walbridge Police have brought in K-9 officers from surrounding communities to help them track suspects before.

“From what we found out from the suspect afterwards is that he heard the K-9 and actually turned himself in later because he heard the K-9 barking in the background, so that was a valuable tool,” explained Chief Walt Tylicki.

Now they will have a dog of their own to help combat the increase of drugs and crimes within their village. Schmidt’s of Macedonia is donating the dog and training to Walbridge. Patrolman Nick Colwell will be the dog’s handler.

“I’ve been pinching myself every day since last Wednesday when we got the go ahead from council,” said Colwell. “It doesn’t even feel real yet still, but I am really, really, really looking forward to it.”

Training has already started for Colwell and the puppy will join him when it is born. It will be trained focusing on criminal apprehension and narcotics detection to help the department stop drug use in their community, which they have been working to address.

“We have recently put a drug box here where people bring their unused medications,” said Chief Tylicki. “That’s one of the things we’ve done, the k9 is part of it. I am trying to send my guys through any kind of specialized training that we can find so they can better enforce the drug laws and identify the drugs. The dog is just a part of the big picture.”

Walbridge needs to come up with 10 to 15 thousand dollars to outfit their patrol car, get the proper K-9 equipment, and more. They need the community’s help to fundraise, so the department started a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money and is also selling t-shirts.

But that’s not the only thing they need help with.

“It’s been a constant battle with the naming process of this dog,” explained Nick Colwell. “I think what we are going to do is we are going to leave it to, kind of put it in the hands of Walbridge.”

To suggest a name for yourself stay tuned to Walbridge's Facebook page into the future.

