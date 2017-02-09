Sylvania Mom left wondering why her son walked home alone

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, having the bus come to their neighborhood, and their child does not get off.

This happened on Monday at Hill View Elementary when a 1st grader, Daniel Maier, decided he wanted to walk home alone instead of taking the bus, a decision he told no one about.

Amber Maier, mom of Daniel, says, "It's something I never ever want to go through again, I mean just the seconds and minutes seemed like hours."

After experiencing the terror of not knowing where her son was, Maier called 911, then the school.

Hill View Principal, Chad Kolebuck, immediately got in his car to start looking.

Not long after, the 1st grader was found.

Daniel made it more than a mile in that period of time, crossing Alexis Road twice for a reason that was pretty simple for a six year old.

Maier said, "Just said he wanted to walk home, nice day, he wanted to walk home."

Maier said Daniel has never said anything before about wanting to walk home from school.

And, since Monday, she says she has talked to him every day about how dangerous his decision was.

On Monday, Daniel's bus had a substitute driver, who wasn't as familiar with the kids.

Kolebuck says in all of his five years as the principal for the school, he has never seen this happen.

"Just because this was an isolated incident, it doesn't mean that it can't happen again. And that maybe there should be better protocols in place," Maier said.

This is something Sylvania Schools Superintendent Scott Nelson says the district is taking very seriously.

He says at the elementary level, five adults are there during dismissal, along with all of the kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade teachers.

Then, the kids are released by table to head outside.

"We do have kids that walk home typically or we get a lot of kids that get picked up by parents whether it's appointments or it's just what they do," Nelson said. "So you do have a lot of movement and at the elementary level we have a lot of procedures in place to make sure it's as controlled as possible."

Nelson says the district asked Sylvania Police to come look at their dismissal protocol this week, and they heard good feedback.

However, he is still planning to meet with all of the elementary school principals to make sure this never happens again.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.