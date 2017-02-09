Player sent to hospital after fight at Bowsher vs. Scott basketb - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Player sent to hospital after fight at Bowsher vs. Scott basketball game

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Reporting by Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
Reporting by Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were forced to intervene after a fight broke out at a Bowsher High School basketball game Thursday night.

The fight broke out during a game between City League rivals Bowsher and Scott.

A witness told WTOL's Danielle Dwyer the fight began after Bowsher's Dalonte Brown was fouled hard during the game.

Brown's mother confirmed to WTOL he was taken to the hospital.

She said Brown was going up for a dunk when he was fouled. He was knocked on unconscious from the impact for short period of time.

Athlete of the Week - Dalonte Brown

A Toledo Hospital spokesperson said Brown was initially listed in serious condition.

Brown went through concussion tests while at the hospital.

His mother confirmed Brown was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said the fight was between players and family members.

The game was canceled and everyone attending was forced to leave the gym.

Two officers were assaulted during the fight.

Two people were also detained, but no charges have been filed.

TPS said they will look at video from the game Friday to determine exactly what happened and whether any students will face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson confirmed TPS public safety department officers were on scene, assisted by off-duty police officers, to break up the fight.

The spokesperson also stressed public safety is TPS's top priority.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly