Player sent to hospital after fight at Bowsher vs. Scott basketball game

Police were forced to intervene after a fight broke out at a Bowsher High School basketball game Thursday night.

The fight broke out during a game between City League rivals Bowsher and Scott.

A witness told WTOL's Danielle Dwyer the fight began after Bowsher's Dalonte Brown was fouled hard during the game.

Was told Bowsher's Dalonte Brown was fouled hard and the fight broke out shortly after — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) February 10, 2017

Brown's mother confirmed to WTOL he was taken to the hospital.

She said Brown was going up for a dunk when he was fouled. He was knocked on unconscious from the impact for short period of time.

I was just told that Miami (OH) was in attendance at Bowsher tonight & planned on offering Dalonte Brown after the game. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 10, 2017

A Toledo Hospital spokesperson said Brown was initially listed in serious condition.

Brown went through concussion tests while at the hospital.

His mother confirmed Brown was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Dalonte Brown's mom tells me he has been released from the hospital & has returned home tonight. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 10, 2017

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said the fight was between players and family members.

The game was canceled and everyone attending was forced to leave the gym.

People being removed from the high school. TPD is clearing everyone out pic.twitter.com/xg6VnXQhwa — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) February 10, 2017

Two officers were assaulted during the fight.

Two people were also detained, but no charges have been filed.

More from Bowsher: was told two officers were assaulted. Two people are detained but there are no charges at this time — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) February 10, 2017

TPS said they will look at video from the game Friday to determine exactly what happened and whether any students will face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson confirmed TPS public safety department officers were on scene, assisted by off-duty police officers, to break up the fight.

The spokesperson also stressed public safety is TPS's top priority.

