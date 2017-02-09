State of City address receiving positive reaction

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says Toledo is moving in the right direction.

Folks listening to her State of the City address agree.

“I think it’s clear we’re on the cusp of a renaissance in the city” said Toledo City Council president Steven Steel.

Tanya Duran, owner of the Believe Center added, “Positive outlook for the city of Toledo.”

Among the things Ms. Hicks- Hudson can brag about: preliminary data shows a decrease in crime statistics from 2015.

“It’s excellent to see our officers out on foot patrol. They get in our neighborhood. See them drive around," said Lucinda Kinnan of Toledo Block Watch.

Ms. Hicks- Hudson also gets high praise for economic development.

Some here call it the root of future success.

“The money to pave roads, money to provide police classes and more employment. That’s the most encouraging story,” said Councilwoman Sandy Spang.

Ms. Hicks- Hudson says Toledo is moving in the right direction when it comes to water, safer neighborhoods and government efficiency.

But there is still much work to do.

“She was tossed into a difficult situation at a difficult time and she’s done a great job,” said Councilman Tom Waniewski.

Difficult because she assumed office after the death of D. Michael Collins and won election the following November.

Although she hasn’t made an official announcement. Ms. Hicks-Hudson plans to run this year for re-election.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.