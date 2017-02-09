Mud Hens tickets go on sale Saturday

Opening day is right around the corner.

Starting Saturday the Mud Hens are selling single game tickets for the occasion.

Tickets can also be bought for the opening day rooftop party at Fleetwood's and brewfest at the home run terrace.

On opening day the Mud Hens will play the Indianapolis Indians April 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

