Police searching for man wanted in south Toledo pizza robbery

Toledo Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night in Toledo.

According to the police report, a masked man entered Bambino's Pizza on Airport Highway around 10:30 p.m.

He walked up to the counter and demanded the worker open the register.

The worker says the man appeared to have a gun in his pocket.

The thief grabbed cash and ran from the store.

A police K-9 unit searched the area but was unable to find anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

