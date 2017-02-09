Fmr. TPD officer accused of sexual misconduct with minor appears in court

Former Toledo police officer voluntarily took himself off payroll in November after an internal investigation launched.

Michael E. Moore is accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl on more than one occasion.

In court Thursday, the judge told both the prosecution and defense that she plans to make a decision on several pending motions.

Officer Michael E. Moore pleaded not guilty to paying for sex with a child in December.

Moore appeared for a pretrial hearing Monday.

At the hearing, the judge decided to push the trial back so the judge can sift through children's services records.

