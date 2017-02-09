More plaintiffs join lawsuit over alleged false Alzheimer's diagnoses in Toledo

More patients are coming forward in a lawsuit claiming a woman falsely diagnosed them of Alzheimer's Disease.

The law firm of Zoll and Kranz said there are now more than 50 plaintiffs in the suit.

Gary Taynor was diagnosed at the Toledo Clinic's now-closed Cognitive Center with stage four Alzheimer's Disease. His wife Kay said she saw a dramatic change in him.

“I was watching him go downhill in a sense that he wasn't trying. He wasn't trying to communicate. He wasn't trying to do his exercises,” Kay Taynor said.

In January 2016, Gary shot himself to death. His widow believes his suicide was meant to spare his family the pain of dealing with his disease.

The civil lawsuit she is a plaintiff in claims Sherry-Ann Jenkins ordered medical imaging tests at the clinic under her husband's credentials, Dr. Oliver Jenkins, falsely telling patients they had Alzheimer's when they did not.

The Alzheimer's Association, Northwest Ohio chapter, is ready to help the victims.

But leaders there are worried the tragedy could discourage people from seeking a real diagnosis.

Cheryl Conley, the program director, said, “Because there's already a stigma against dementia and Alzheimer's disease. And so there could be resistance for a diagnosis anyway. And so you don't want for people to stop seeing their health care providers and finding out what's going on.”

For those who may have been wrongly diagnosed, Conley said, “We have social workers on staff who can help people think through, it would depend on how seriously upset they are, maybe even professional counseling.”

So who should you go to for a proper diagnosis?

Dr. Anu Garg of the University of Toledo Health Geriatric Center said potential Alzheimer's patients should see their primary care doctor first.

She and others in her field could then provide a second opinion or beyond that.

“So those patients that I'm not able to reach, that I'm not 100 percent sure, I don't want to label them. I send them to another specialist like a neuropsychologist who will offer a bigger battery of tests,” Dr. Garg said.

The lawsuit claims Sherry-Ann and Oliver Jenkins' conspired to order expensive and dangerous invasive testing of these patients and excessively overbilled them. The plaintiffs are asking for $1 million each in punitive damages from Jenkins.

Taynor will have to live with the loss of her husband.

“I am a forgiving person, but I also feel like people that have really messed with you or that have done something wrong. Even though you can forgive them for what they've done wrong, they've still done it and there are still consequences,” Taynor said.

