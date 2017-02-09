Man whose body went unclaimed for 3 months laid to rest

A man whose body went unclaimed for three months after his death was finally laid to rest Thursday in a ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo.

Jack Kline died in November. His body remained at the morgue for three months. No one claimed his body.

In late January, Gesu Catholic Church and Cedar Creek Catholic Church held a funeral honoring Kline, who had been going to the parishes for some time.

"Jack was a unique individual, but he was a very generous man. and everybody liked him," said Father Marty Lukas of Gesu Catholic Church. "When he would come into different groups, he was always a welcomed person. People kinda connected with him."

Both churches, as well as other organizations, raised money for Jack to have a plot to be buried in at Calvary Cemetery.

While his body went unclaimed by any family members, those that knew Kline promised he would not be forgotten.

"He cared for a lot of people," said one of his friends from church. "I'm sorry to see him go. But he's a friend. That's what I'll miss."

