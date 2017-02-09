Toledo man charged with rape sentenced

A man involved in the 2013 shooting of two little girls was sentenced today for another crime.

James Moore was charged with a string of rapes and robberies shortly after being released from prison this past summer.

James Moore maintained his innocence during sentencing his attorney telling the judge that his client was set up by former gang members after he snitched on them. He says he wasn't involved in these crimes at all.

James Moore took the stand in 2013 testifying that two fellow gang members were involved in the shooting at Moody Manor that killed 1-year-old Keondra Hooks.

This testimony gave Moore a lighter sentence for his involvement but today his attorney told the judge it was that testimony that got him marked for life as a snitch and put a target on his back by the leader of the gang.

"It is our theory that the members of the former street gang framed him in these robberies and assaults,” said Moore’s attorney.



Before sentencing, Moore's attorney told the judge his client was set up and was not the person who raped and robbed three women at gun point this past summer.

"It was an interesting theory but I don’t think it would have had as much merit in the trial as it did today but that was one of the reasons Mr. Moore was maintaining his innocence I think he was set up,” said Frank Spryszak, prosecuting attorney.

Moore entered an alford plea to the robberies, not the rapes and the judge found him guilty.

“They forced her into an open field where they forced her to lay on the ground,” said Judge Ruth Ann Franks.

Moore asked the judge for mercy before sentencing.

Judge Franks responded that these were serious crimes that deserved a serious sentence. She sentenced him to eight and a half years in prison. Plus almost four additional years for a parole violation because Moore committed these crimes while on parole.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.