Mazza Museum artwork to be displayed in Washington D.C.

Various works of art that can be seen right here in Northwest Ohio are in demand to be seen nationally.



These specific works are bringing awareness to both Northwest Ohio and early child learning.

The Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay will soon display 26 pieces of art at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington D.C. to showcase how science and technology are represented in children's books.



The exhibit "Igniting the Imagination" is a curated selection of art from children's books that involve science, medicine, engineering, and technology.



These are topics that usually don't come to mind when one thinks of children's books, but the casual nature and easy access of the stories allows for early awareness of topics.



And Benjamin Sapp, Director of the Mazza Musuem says, it is important to introduce children to the sciences at an early age.



"STEM, taking art and science and putting that together, and making that a part of the curriculum and what children are learning really helps to define what this exhibit and collaboration between the Mazza Museum and the National Academy is about," said Sapp.



The exhibit will run in Washington D.C. from March 6 to August 7.

