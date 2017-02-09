Findlay interim police chief put on administrative leave

Findlay's interim police chief was put on administrative leave Thursday by the city for an alleged domestic incident.

Sean Young was named interim police chief after the Findlay's former police chief, Gregory Horne, retired in mid-December.

According to Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Young was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.

He was served a civil protection order by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

No charges have been filed against Young.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter.

