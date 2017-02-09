Health experts say it is not too late for a flu shot

Health officials in Fulton County say a 7-year-old girl, tested positive for the flu, died earlier this week. Health experts say it is a serious reminder to keep a close eye on your child's health.

Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski says there have been about 65 hospitalizations this season for the flu. That's an increase from about 25 last year, but no where near the 260 plus in 2015.

"What we're seeing here in Lucas County is kind of typical flu. It's really hitting the elderly population more than the younger kids," said Zgodzinski.

Even though cases among children are not particularly high in Lucas County, the Health Commissioner says make sure you're keeping your kids healthy with nutritious meals, plenty of sleep and of course hand washing.

"If you're taking steps, like we talked about, washing hands, make sure they're staying healthy, getting sleep, those things, that improves their ability to ward off influenza," said Zgodzinski.

Zgodzinski adds, the first thing you can do as a parent is get a flu shot, and get your child one as well. It's not too late, and they're about 90 percent effective.

Jontez Moore has a 6-year-old daughter. He felt it was important for her to get a flu shot because of how contagious the infection can be.

Moore said kids, "Spread germs around like crazy. They touch anything. Put anything in their mouth. They don't care."

The health department says it takes up to two weeks after getting the shot, to develop an immunity.

If you'd like to get a flu shot for your child, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department is hosting a clinic, Friday February 10th, through its "Shots 4 Tots n Teens" Program.

The clinics are open to the public.

The following documentation is required for the clinics:

Proof of Insurance

Photo ID for parent

Child's Immunization record

No child is turned away for inability to pay.

The Shots 4 Tots n Teens Clinics offer the full spectrum of pediatric immunizations, including the Flu Shot. Patients from birth to the age of 18 are accepted.

Friday's clinics are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Toledo-Lucas County Health at 635 N Erie St, Toledo.

The Fulton County Health Department will also provide flu shots, by appointment.

For more information contact the Health Department at (419) 337-0915.

