Autopsy of 4-year-old girl death announced in court, woman charged present

The coroner has ruled in the death of a 4-year-old little girl police say died while in the care of Bridgette White.

White appeared in front of a judge as that autopsy was discussed.

After several months of waiting on toxicology and forensic reports the coroner ruled the little girl’s death a homicide due to complications from chronic abuse and neglect.

Coroner confirmed the Police description of signs of abuse and malnourishment on the child.

In court. prosecutors discussed their plan to have several items collected from White's home tested for DNA, including a dog cage and roll of tape they hope to find Aaliyah's DNA on.

"The case is very disturbing and we are looking to solidify the theory and facts of the case and if the dna comes back the way we think it will we believe it will solidify our case along with the other facts that we have," said Frank Spryszak, prosecuting attorney.

While items are sent out for DNA testing attorneys continue to sift through hundreds of documents from children services that could be used in the case.

Bridgett White was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury in December for aggravated murder, murder, endangering children, felonious assault and corrupting another with drugs in the case.

White's trial is expected to begin next month.

