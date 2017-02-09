Toledo commission votes against Kroger rezoning plan

The Toledo Plan Commission voted against a plan for Kroger to build a new marketplace in west Toledo.

The commission voted 4-1 against the marketplace.

The project has been in the works since 2015.

The plan is to move the Kroger on Monroe Street across the street to Secor with a smaller building and more green space between the road and the building.

The proposed site is the former of the Sisters of Notre Dame.

The project now goes to the Zoning and Planning Committee for their consideration.

After their vote, the Toledo City Council will have the final say on whether to approve the new store.

