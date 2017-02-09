SB I-75 reopens in Wood Co. after four-vehicle crash

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a four-vehicle crash shutdown part of I-75 in Wood County.

The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. on I-75 near milepost 185 in Middleton Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic was slow in the area due to a car fire at the time of the accident.

Gary Silliker, 64, was driving his Chevrolet Trax southbound when he struck a Ford Escape driven by 45-year-old Zachary Morris.

The Trax also struck a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Malibu.

Morris was taken by EMS to the Wood County Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

