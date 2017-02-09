Toledo Early College hosting open house for students

Area high schoolers are getting a jump on college credits.

The Toledo Early College High School has an open house Thursday, Feb. 9, for sixth through eighth graders.

Students and their parents can learn how they can get a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from the University of Toledo at the same time.

The open house is at Toledo Early College High School on UT’s Scott Park campus from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 419-530-3003.

