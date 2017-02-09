Mayor Hicks-Hudson delivers State of the City address

Toledo's mayor highlighted what she's done, and what she will and won't do during her State of the City address Thursday evening.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's speech lasted about 40 minutes, and most of the the seats inside One SeaGate's Fifth Third Center Auditorium were filled.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson outlined four key priorities during the speech: protecting our water, maintaining safe and livable neighborhoods,

increasing government efficiency, and growing the economy.

First, she talked about the economy, mentioning advancements in the auto industry and businesses.

She then jumped into protecting our water.

There's been talk about creating a regional water authority with Toledo's suburban water customers.

That would give those suburban consumers more of a say in the region's drinking water system.

Suburban leaders like Slyaniva Mayor Craig Stough have said he wants an ownership role in the plant his citizens pay for. The mayor weighed during her speech.

"But let me be clear; I am committed to ensuring to the future Toledoans that we will continue to own our water treatment system," said Hicks-Hudson.

Next, Mayor Hicks-Hudson talked about safe neighborhoods. She got applause for reporting Toledo police removed 1,054 guns from streets in 2016.

She touted a gun-safety program that gives free gun locks and education to prevent deaths from unsecured guns.

"Senseless deaths," said Hicks-Hudson. "I have to stop here because they are senseless."

Lastly, she talked about increasing government efficiency.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says the city is working smarter with technology and she reminded Toledoans that $4 million dollars is proposed for residential road repair this year.

She says it takes teamwork.

"Managing and running a government is not about just one person, we have to have all the partners at the table so everyone can move forward," said Hicks-Hudson.

Challenges include reducing spending and addressing social issues like infant mortality.

