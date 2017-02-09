Crews battle fire on Collingwood

Toledo Fire crews are working to knock out a fire in the 3200 block of Collingwood.

#TFRD crews on scene, working structure fire, Collingwood and Highland. Please avoid this area — Toledo Fire Rescue (@ToledoFire) February 9, 2017

There is no word on whether anyone was inside or if the home was vacant.

The detour for drivers in the area is Detroit to Cherry to Central.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to bring you the latest.

