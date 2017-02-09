Fulton Co. girl dies from flu virus; Health leaders reminding parents to be proactive

The tragic news of a Fulton County girl’s death is hitting the community hard. The 7-year-old died Tuesday from the flu virus.

Health experts say it is a serious reminder to keep a close eye on your child’s health.

The virus is rapidly spreading throughout the area, and it could stick around for a while.

“Flu season could go into April, into May, so we still could see more flu in our community, which we probably will. And with that flu vaccination, we know that it's high 90 percent effective for the viruses that are out there,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Lucas Co. Health Commissioner.

Health leaders don’t want parents to panic but just to be aware.

Keeping children home from school when they are sick can make a big difference.

Doctors also say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.

The CDC recommends children six months and older get the shot. After your child has gotten the vaccine, they can start building up immunity within two weeks.

Also, if your child has gotten the nasal spray vaccine, it is no longer recommended.

Both adults and children need to remember to thoroughly wash their hands throughout the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.