CBS co-host Charlie Rose undergoing heart surgery

WTOL 11 sends CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose our best wishes for a successful procedure as he undergoes heart surgery Thursday.

Rose wrote a note to viewers on CBS.com Wednesday morning announcing the surgery that will replace his aorta valve.

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with,” Rose said. “No one loves life more than I do.”

Rose said the timing of the surgery was his choice. He says the procedure will keep him in the hospital for a few days and resting for a couple of weeks.

“I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere,” Rose said.

Rose has co-anchored CBS This Morning since 2012 and occasionally fills in for Scott Pelley on CBS Evening News.

In his note, Rose seems optimistic of the future.

“I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high,” Rose said.

“Until then, stay close.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.