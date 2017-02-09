Man loses home after fire rips through overnight

A central Toledo home burned to the ground while a fire ripped through it overnight.

This happened in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lawrence.

The battalion chief said the house was completed engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when crews arrived.

Neighbors on both sides of the house were evacuated while crews were battling the fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen all the way in the downtown area.

Officials say a man does live in the home but was at work at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is on scene to assist him.

A duplex next door suffered heavy fire damage to the back of the home, leaving those residents without a place to stay. The siding of the home on the other side was melted off.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.