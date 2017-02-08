Athlete of the Week - Dalonte Brown

Bowsher senior Dalonte Brown is a key component to the Rebels being undefeated and sitting atop the City League.

“Basketball is everything to me,” said Dalonte Brown. "Without basketball I don’t think I’d be able to focus or concentrate or nothing."

But when he started playing basketball at 11-years-old, Dalonte says he never expected the game he loves would take him to where he is today.

“I never thought I’d be where I am today, like when I started playing. I never thought I’d be here. Like center of attention, player, I don’t know, I never thought I’d be this far,” Brown said.

The 6'7 senior is averaging a double-double. He leads the City League in scoring, averaging just under 22 points a game. And he’s second in the league for rebounds, averaging 10 per contest. Those statistics ranks him among the best players Joe Guerrero has ever coached.

“I always tell people that Craig Thames is the best player I ever coached,” said Bowsher head coach Guerrero. “I still see Craig a lot during the summer. I called Craig about the third game of the season and told Craig that he’s not the best player I’ve ever coached anymore. Dalonte has been amazing. He’s 6’7, he’s long, he can play outside, he can play inside, he’s the leader of our team and he’s really had a remarkable career."

While their season has gone well so far, the Rebels say their work is far from over.

“Competing in practice, and we just want to make history, that’s all we’ve been thinking about. That’s why we practice and play the way we do, share the ball,” Brown said.

Doing it with his family by his side.

Dalonte could reach another milestone, scoring his 1,000th point at home against Scott.

