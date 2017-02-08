Victim in north Toledo homicide identified

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has identified the man found shot to death in north Toledo.

Police found 23-year-old Demajio Striker with at least one gunshot wound in a vacant garage at 215 Austin Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Striker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

