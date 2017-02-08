Toledo Fire Museum celebrates first black officer

Alfred L. Stuart was known throughout Toledo for his service to his community. But his distinction goes beyond his service.

Appointed July 16, 1938, Stuart was among the first black firefighters in Toledo. He also became the first black officer in the Toledo Fire Department.

A display at the Toledo Firefighters museum preserves the history of the first black firefighters, and the first ones to make officer, like Captain Stuart.

Neighbors called him Captain Al.

He worked in his own neighborhood at the old Station 8 on the corner of Indiana & Division.

“He walked to work, everyone knew him," said James Moseby.

Private James Moseby has been a Toledo firefighter for four years. He is also assistant curator at the museum.

Through stories from Toledo Fire retirees, he’s learned how Captain Stuart helped break barriers in a very segregated time.

“They put so much of their life into the job to make themselves look good, and show their good work for the job because it was really tough for African-Americans back then to be recognized, especially even to become a Lieutenant," said Mosby.

Robert Schwanzel, President of Toledo Firefighters Museum, was assistant fire chief at a neighboring station at the same time. He says everyone who worked for Captain Stuart, wanted to.

"They would migrate to that station,” Schwanzel recalled, “because they knew it was Captain Al who would teach them to do the job."

Schwanzel went on several fire calls with Stuart's crew, and says he ran a tight ship.

"He’d say,'Ok the fire’s out, pick up the tools and the hose and get out of here.' He was very abrupt, but he was a very, very job-oriented man."

A man who got the job done and was a role model for generations to come.

